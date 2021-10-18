Watch: Justin Barry defeats Alan Benson with a vicious 'no-look' crescent kick at Cage Warriors 130 

Cage Warriors 130 saw Justin Barry's finish added to the list of most creative knockouts in MMA.

Barry, who made his professional MMA debut at the event, landed a vicious no-look crescent kick on Alan Benson, knocking 'Beaston' out in the second round.

Watch the highlight-reel knockout below:

The sheer barbarity of the knockout forced the UFC Fight Pass' official Twitter handle to share the finish.

"A thing of beauty! #CW130"

Renowned MMA journalist Marc Raimondi also tweeted about the finish, saying the crescent-kick KO was the first he had ever seen.

Justin Barry is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt and trains at Blackhouse MMA in Redondo Beach, California.

Cage Warriors 130 took place in San Diego, California, and featured a thrilling main event between Spike Carlyle and JJ Ambrose. Carlyle, a former UFC fighter, defeated Ambrose in the second round via knockout after landing a massive right hand.

Justin Barry's debut in Bellator was canceled due to elevated heart rate

Justin Barry was originally scheduled to make his professional MMA debut on the undercard of the Bellator 263 pay-per-view event.

However, the Virginia fighter was unable to pass the physical examination on the day of the weigh-ins due to an elevated heart rate.

Justin Barry took to Twitter to share the news of his fight cancelation.

"Hello everyone! It has been a hectic morning today. I had one of the smoothest times and made weight easy at 189.8 lb... Unfortunately, things were taken out of my hands & the athletic commission did not pass my physical examination due to a slightly elevated heart rate of 107 beat per minute. My fight was pulled from tomorrow’s card at the @theforum. I apologize to my team, my friends who came out to support me, & @bellatormma for believing in my potential for their promotion..."

