WATCH: Justin Gaethje playfully spars and makes a $10K bet with SteveWillDoIt from NELK boys

Popular YouTube group NELK Boys have shared footage of their interactions with Justin Gaethje in a recent video. Gaethje made a bet with NELK member Steve Deleonardis after they ran into each other backstage.

In the recently released clip on YouTube, the NELK Boys also shared some behind-the-scenes footage from their experience at UFC 261. The YouTube group also shared footage of their reactions to the pay-per-view, especially Chris Weidman's brutal injury.

Over the past few months, NELK have established quite a relationship with UFC president Dana White. In their most recent video, Kyle, Salim, and Steve were hanging out with White and UFC welterweight Colby Covington.

NELK ran into Justin Gaethje at UFC Fight Island before his bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Following the conclusion of UFC 261, NELK once again ran into The Highlight.

During their recent run-in, Justin Gaethje bet Steve that if he dropped him with a body shot, the UFC lightweight would pay him $10,000. The duo would then engage in a playful sparring session, with Salim also trying his best to help out his fellow NELK member.

But as it turned out, Justin Gaethje seemingly caught Salim with a hard shot, which he expressed to the camera moments after the interaction.

When can Justin Gaethje return to the Octagon?

Justin Gaethje was seemingly next in line for a fight against UFC's newest signee Michael Chandler. However, the former Bellator fighter confirmed his shot at the vacant UFC lightweight title against Charles Oliveira.

Following a win over Dan Hooker in his debut fight at UFC 257, Chandler was in talks for a fight against Gaethje. But with Khabib Nurmagomedov retiring from the sport, Chandler was awarded a shot at the lightweight belt.

Gaethje's manager Ali Abdelaziz also seems quite confused as to what could be next for The Highlight. A "fun fight" could potentially be on the cards for Gaethje, as per his manager, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.