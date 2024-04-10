WATCH: Kade Ruotolo nearly flies over the top rope trying to take Francisco Lo down in heated confrontation at ONE Fight Night 21

Things got a little wild between Kade Ruotolo and Francisco Lo at ONE Fight Night 21.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion made the move up to 180 pounds to welcome Brazilian standout Francisco Lo to ONE Championship.

From the get-go, things were fast and furious with both men jockeying for position and looking to land a highlight reel finish. During one of the more memorable moments, Ruotolo nearly saw himself flying over the top rope before finally getting his opponent to the mat:

"INSANE scrambles. Will Kade Ruotolo bring the same energy on June 7 when he makes his MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167 on Prime Video?"

In the end, it was Ruotolo who came out on top, submitting Lo with a slick arm-in rear-naked choke dubbed the 'Ruotolo-tine' just before the five-minute mark. With his sixth straight win in submission grappling, Kade Ruotolo will make the move to mixed martial arts when he returns this summer.

Kade Ruotolo set to make his MMA debut on June 7 at ONE 167 in Bangkok

Speaking with ONE color commentator Mitch Chilson following his big win, Kade Ruotolo revealed that he would strap on the four-ounce gloves for his MMA debut on Friday, June 7, at ONE 167.

There, Ruotolo will take on fellow American Blake Cooper who will be seeking his first victory under the ONE banner.

Blake Cooper may not be a familiar name to ONE Championship fans, but the Lion of Judah product has shown flashes of greatness in both his amateur and professional MMA career, going a combined 5-1 with four of his wins coming by way of finish.

His lone loss came during his ONE debut in September, coming up short in the first round against Maurice Abevi.

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7.

