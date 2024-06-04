WATCH: Kade Ruotolo shows off his boxing combinations in first training session during ONE 167 fight week

Kade Ruotolo looks ready to shake up ONE Championship's lightweight MMA division.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion showed flashes of what could be his main game plan ahead of his MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167.

Ruotolo recently landed in Bangkok for the June 7 card at Impact Arena and wrapped up his first training session during fight week with coach Tyler Wombles at the athletes' hotel.

Without showing too much of his striking arsenal, Ruotolo displayed some improved boxing that could be his calling card when he faces Cooper.

Kade Ruotolo posted on Instagram:

"@classicfightteam ⚔️🥷 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu #ONE167 Tune in this Friday on @primevideo @onechampionship"

Ruotolo, who's often called one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists of his generation, is the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and holds multiple BJJ world titles outside the promotion.

The 21-year-old star is also a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship, with two submissions to his name.

Coming off a superb submission win over Francisco Lo, Ruotolo now looks to make his mark in the MMA world.

Ruotolo's MMA debut and the rest of the stacked ONE 167 card are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Kade Ruotolo admits to contemplating the future of his signature curls

Kade Ruotolo isn't just known for his otherworldly submission grappling, there's also the magnificent visual of his signature curls.

The BJJ phenom's trademark locks have been synonymous with him, and it's also a fun way for people to distinguish him from his twin brother and ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo.

Despite his identity resting a fair bit on his crown, Ruotolo said he contemplated whether he would cut or leave it heading into his MMA debut at ONE 167.

He said in an interview with Karyn Bryant:

"It's just funny because we've been going back and forth about that, because, obviously my entire life I've trained and I've competed with this hair out and, you know, Pat, my sensei, he's the man, he's always like 'No, you gotta braid it, dude. You're gonna make every punch look like a big shot.' And I'm like, 'That's a good point.'"

Ruotolo added:

"But, at the same time, my other coach, Tyler, he's all, 'Man, it's not matter, you're not gonna need to braid it.' So, you know, I got both sides. I don't even know what to do at this point. We'll see what ends up happening."