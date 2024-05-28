"It's really important to have a strong bond" - Kade Ruotolo shares the recipe to his success alongside twin brother Tye

Through every single step that he has made in his career, Kade Ruotolo has had his best friend and closest teammate side by side with him. Both he and his brother Tye have climbed to the very top of the submission grappling world as the two of the very best.

Both ONE world champions have of course benefited from being able to train with each other whenever they wanted from a young age.

Kade Ruotolo also believes that a huge part of their success is down to having someone else to constantly push them and motivate them in the gym thanks to their great relationship.

They have never been apart and this bond in the gym has allowed them to make the very most out of their training. Kade explained that in an interview with Karyn Bryant, saying:

Trending

"You know, whenever you're at the gym, it's really important to have a strong bond with someone there, that you know you guys are always kind of in a close and level so you guys are always kind of doing this, you know, and that's just the way my brother and I have always been our entire lives and yeah without this I think we probably would have just been slowly climbing."

Watch the full interview below:

Kade Ruotolo will have Tye by his side once again at ONE 167

Even if the challenge is different, everything else is sure to be the same for Kade Ruotolo when he returns at ONE 167.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion has had Tye in his corner throughout the time he has spent in ONE Championship, where competing in MMA has been a potential goal.

On June 7, this finally becomes a reality as he makes his MMA debut in the lightweight rank against Blake Cooper in a huge step for his career.

Kade and Tye are still pushing each other to new heights even today and that won't stop anytime soon.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free.