Watch: Kamaru Usman announces UFC 278 ticket sale with hilarious poolside video

Kamaru Usman has announced that tickets for UFC 278 are finally on sale in a hilarious poolside video shared on his Twitter.

The clip sees the UFC welterweight champion step out of the swimming pool and break into slick dance moves. He made the announcement in the caption:

"SHMOOOOD!!!! UFC 278 TICKETS ON SALE NOW!! #AndStill"

Kamaru Usman will take on Leon Edwards for the welterweight title in a rematch in the main event of UFC 278. The pay-per-event will take place on August 20 at Vivint Arena. You can now buy your tickets by heading over to Ticketmaster.

Kamaru Usman looks to further cement his legacy in Leon Edwards rematch at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman has looked sensational since capturing the welterweight title in early 2019 against Tyron Woodley. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' dominated 'The Chosen One' over five rounds to score a unanimous decision win and begin his reign as a champion.

Ranked as UFC's No.1 pound-for-pound fighter, Usman will look to further solidify his status as one of the best fighters in the world when he takes on his former rival Leon Edwards.

Usman and Edwards first clashed in late 2015 where the Nigerian-American earned a unanimous decision. This was the last time 'Rocky' tasted defeat inside the octagon. The Brit is unbeaten in his last 10 bouts, which includes a no-contest. That said, their upcoming title clash will be a tough test for both athletes.

According to several sportsbooks, Usman will enter the fight as a huge favorite to retain his title against Edwards. The 35-year-old champion is currently listed as a -300 favorite against the challenger, who comes in at +230 on popular sportsbook Bovada.

It's not surprising to see why the odds are so heavily stacked in favor of the champion. Since the start of his reign, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has made five successful title defenses. These include a win over Gilbert Burns and a pair of victories over both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

While his opponent is no pushover, all signs point towards Usman making a sixth successful title defense when he rematches Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20.

