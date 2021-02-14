Watch: Kamaru Usman begins the UFC 258 post-fight press conference with a phone call from his father

Kamaru Usman defended his UFC Welterweight title at UFC 258 against Gilbert Burns. As he joined the media to address the post-fight press conference, he received a call from back home.

As soon as he sat down for the presser, Kamaru Usman received the call. He answered the phone to jubilant voices congratulating him on the victory. His father, too, came on the phone. Usman's father imitated Bruce Buffer's "AND STILL" to congratulate his son. Thereafter, he told Kamaru Usman that he is proud of him, and Kamaru kept the phone to go on with the press conference.

Kamaru Usman explained that due to COVID-19, he could not have his father with him to watch the fight live. This was Kamaru Usman's third title defense. Since winning the belt in 2019 from Tyron Woodley, Kamaru Usman has defended the title against Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns.

Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns locked horns in the main event of UFC 258. Gilbert Burns had an explosive start, throwing devastating strikes at Kamaru. He even rocked the champion and kept following up. However, he slipped and fell, giving Kamaru Usman the space to recover and keep Burns on the ground.

Kamaru Usman avoided entering the guard position as Gilbert Burns is exceptional at BJJ, especially off his back. In the second round, Kamaru Usman was able to turn the tide in his favor, winning the round on all three judges' scorecards.

Kamaru Usman then put on a striking masterpiece. In the third round, he continued employing his precise jabs. He dropped 'Durinho' with a jab. This time, he ensued in ground-and-pound, unleashing heavy strikes straight to Gilbert Burns' temple. Kamaru Usman won the fight via TKO at 0:34 of the third round.

Who did Kamaru Usman call out after win at UFC 258?

Kamaru Usman called out "Street Jesus" Jorge Masvidal for a rematch. He does not like the fact that Jorge Masvidal brags about breaking Usman's nose on six-days notice. Jorge Masvidal said he could do much more with three weeks of training. The two last met at UFC 251, where Kamaru Usman won via unanimous decision.

Kamaru Usman said he would give Jorge Masvidal an entire training camp and still beat him. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' went on to say that he is ready to fight anyone in the division.

Kamaru Usman also broke Georges St-Pierre's record of most wins in the 170 lbs division with last night's victory.