Watch: Kamaru Usman gives his reaction to footage of TKO win over Colby Covington at UFC 245

Kamaru Usman recently reacted to his first fight against Colby Covington at UFC 245.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' made an appearance on UFC's official YouTube channel, where he was seen providing play-by-play analysis of his fight against Covington.

The reigning welterweight king spoke about the adjustments he made during the fight. Describing the TKO finish in the fifth round, Kamaru Usman said:

"Step back, straight right hand right on the neck drops him again. Now he's trying to survive, holding on for dear life. So the thing is, the referee is in there to protect you from yourself because a hard-headed, well-conditioned athlete like that, you're always gonna be in there to compete. And the referee is there to save you, from taking the years off of your life... had the referee let that continue, I already [was a tank] rolling down the hill... I would've just broke his face."

Watch the full reaction video below:

Kamaru Usman is set to defend his welterweight belt against Colby Covington at UFC 268. The stacked card will also feature the hard-hitting Justin Gaethje taking on 'Iron' Michael Chandler in a lightweight bout.

The co-main event of UFC 268 features another rematch. Rose Namajunas will defend her newly acquired title against former champion Zhang Weili.

Kamaru Usman reacted to becoming No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in UFC

UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman recently surpassed Jon Jones as the pound-for-pound king in the promotion.

The former NCAA Division II wrestler has not been defeated in the last eight years and has successfully beaten notable opponents like Leon Edwards, Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, Rafael dos Anjos, Jorge Masvidal (twice) and Gilbert Burns.

He reacted to acquiring the top spot in an interview with The Schmo, saying:

"I've always felt like that, I've always performed like that and I've always trained like that. I guess it's better late than never for everyone to realise that."

Watch the full interview below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Utathya Ghosh