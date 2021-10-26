Jon Jones has dropped to No.4 on the UFC's P4P list

Jon Jones has slipped to No.4 on the UFC's pound-for-pound (P4P) list. 'Bones' dropped two spots in the rankings not long after falling to No.2, having held the No.1 spot for most of 2021.

The demotion supposedly resulted from numerous factors, including Jon Jones not competing this year and the former light heavyweight kingpin's recent trouble with the law.

In September this year, Jones was dethroned by Kamaru Usman as the Nigerian moved up to the epitome of the best active UFC fighters across all weight classes. The UFC's official website has also reflected the changes in the rankings.

Official P4P rankings from ufc.com

The change in the rankings also saw middleweight champion Israel Adesanya move up to the third position from fourth. Featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, who recently defended his title for the second time against Brian Ortega, moved up one spot to claim No.2 on the list.

Kamaru Usman rightfully dominates the P4P list as he defended his title twice in 2021. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will put his welterweight strap on the line for the third time in November 2021 as he faces Colby Covington in a rematch at UFC 268.

UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou inaudibly sits at the No.5 spot in the rankings. 'The Predator' is gearing up to defend his heavyweight strap for the very first time against Ciryl Gane in 2022.

Chael Sonnen recently spoke about Jon Jones' recent battery domestic violence case; says 'Bones' was never accused of the incident

Chael Sonnen briefly spoke about Jon Jones' recent case regarding domestic violence. 'The Bad Guy' compared Jones' case to that of fellow UFC fighters Chuck Lidell and Luis Pena and tried to defend the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

In one of the videos on his YouTube channel, Sonnen explained:

“If we wanna take that same fairness over to Jon Jones, if you’re telling the Jones story correctly – it means you’re not putting emotion, you’re not putting your opinion in it. You can’t even take what you have that circumstantially could drive you to the conclusion. But you can’t do that because you have to start with, was he even accused. I have to remind you – the answer is no. Jon was not accused. Nobody said that.”

Watch the full video below:

