Watch: Kamaru Usman shakes a leg at family wedding function with Nigerian singer Tekno Miles 

Kamaru Usman was recently spotted dancing at his brother's wedding celebration. The reigning UFC welterweight champion displayed some moves as he took to the stage with popular Nigerian singer Tekno Miles.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' was also seen flinging dollar bills at the dancers while accompanying them on stage.

Watch the video below:

The wedding may have taken place at the Four Seasons Resort and Club in Dallas, Texas. Kamaru Usman shared an Instagram post promoting betting site My Bookie. In the post, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was dressed up for the event and tagged the resort in Dallas as his location.

Check out his Instagram post below:

The dance moves were reminiscent of Kamaru Usman's UFC entrances. The 34-year-old has been known for iconic walkouts where he's often seen dancing on the way to the octagon.

Watch Kamaru Usman's entrance at UFC 245 below:

Kamaru Usman will face Colby Covington at UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden

Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 268. The event will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 6th.

Ya Mommas Side Piece @TheOnlySanch So Usman vs Covington 2, Thug Rose and a huge MSG PPV push for #UFC268 which has two title fights! This PPV should do 650-1mil buys. Guess Fox and PBC think Canelo vs Plant can compete with this 😂😂😂 So Usman vs Covington 2, Thug Rose and a huge MSG PPV push for #UFC268 which has two title fights! This PPV should do 650-1mil buys. Guess Fox and PBC think Canelo vs Plant can compete with this 😂😂😂 https://t.co/VkbPmZ4HTx

Their first encounter saw Usman TKO Covington after a thrilling contest. Although 'Chaos' fell short on the occasion, the bout is widely regarded as Usman's toughest challenge to date.

After losing to 'The Nigerian Nightmare,' Covington beat former champion Tyron Woodley in convincing fashion. He has not fought since.

The stacked UFC 268 card will feature another championship rematch in the co-main event. Women's strawweight queen Rose Namajunas will face former champion Zhang Weili.

Also Read

The event will also feature a thrilling lightweight contest between 'Iron' Michael Chandler and 'The Highlight' Justin Gaethje. The bout will be Chandler's third fight in the UFC. In his last contest, 'Iron' lost to Charles Oliveira in a lightweight championship fight at UFC 262. Gaethje last fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. He lost via submission in the second round.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh