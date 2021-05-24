Watch: Kevin Lee flaunts a unique tattoo ahead of UFC return

Kevin Lee has flaunted a unique tattoo ahead of his highly anticipated comeback to active MMA competition in the UFC.

In a video tweeted out by the official UFC on BT Sport Twitter account, Kevin Lee can be seen sporting a tattoo that extends from his upper back to the top of his head. The tattoo covers the better part of the back of Lee’s head. Fans can check out the video below:

Kevin Lee looks set to return to UFC action at welterweight.



Looking forward to seeing the new tattoo in action 👊pic.twitter.com/noSJIs8orQ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 23, 2021

Tattoos of this nature are generally considered quite a challenge for the individual who undergoes the procedure. Certain phases of the tattooing procedure might be a tad painful for the individual.

Nevertheless, the pain is usually kept as low as possible, owing to the use of tattoo anesthetics and products of that ilk. Be that as it may, Kevin Lee’s tattoo has seemingly captivated many tattoo enthusiasts in the MMA community.

Having competed in both the UFC lightweight and welterweight divisions, Kevin Lee has asserted that he aims to resume his quest to capture UFC gold and ascend to the top of the UFC food chain this year.

The 28-year-old Lee, who has been out of action for a considerable amount of time due to injuries, will return to the octagon to compete in the UFC's welterweight division. 'The Motown Phenom' has long been regarded as one of UFC's top prospects and even competed for a world title in the past.

Kevin Lee fought Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight title at UFC 216 in October 2017. Lee lost the fight via third-round submission but received widespread praise for his valiant effort against the dangerous ‘El Cucuy’.

Kevin Lee returns to the octagon against Sean Brady in a welterweight bout at UFC 264

Kevin Lee (left); Sean Brady (right)

Kevin Lee’s most recent MMA fight transpired at UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira in March 2020. Lee faced Charles Oliveira in the headlining bout of the event and lost via third-round submission.

The Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira matchup was initially scheduled to be contested at lightweight. However, it was later turned into a catchweight bout after Lee weighed in at 158.5 pounds, which is 2.5 pounds above the non-title lightweight bout limit of 156 pounds.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Kevin Lee has been booked to fight the undefeated Sean Brady in a welterweight bout at UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021.