Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov beats Ali Abdelaziz in a race as he sprints past him

Khabib Nurmagomedov may be retired but he is definitely still as fit as a fiddle. The competitive fire in him still exists aplenty. In a recently released video doing the rounds online, 'The Eagle' is seen taking on his manager Ali Abdelaziz in a race. While Abdelaziz also looked in good shape, he was no match for Khabib Nurmagomedov in the sprint.

In the clip, Khabib and Ali are seen standing on a track as the former UFC lightweight champion tells his manager: "You want to sprint with me? Let's go now."

Abdelaziz reluctantly agreed, probably knowing what the outcome would be. As both men started the sprint, Khabib Nurmagomedov quickly overtook Abdelaziz and left him far behind before crossing the finish line.

Watch the race below:

When Ali Abdelaziz beat Khabib Nurmagomedov to the finish line in a race

This isn't the first time Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ali Abdelaziz have taken each other on in a race though. In fact, Abdelaziz has also beaten Nurmagomedov in a race in the past and this is sort of revenge for 'The Eagle'. Back in February 2020, when Nurmagomedov was still competing in the UFC, he failed to beat his manager in a sprint.

Abdelaziz also posted a clip of their race on Instagram. Abdelaziz proclaimed himself as 'the original old African gazelle' and claimed he taught Nurmagomedov a lesson. He further went on to challenge Kamaru Usman, Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo as well:

"The young eagle, the ufc champ @khabib_nurmagomedov challenged the original but old African gazelle today but the eagle learned a lesson today that eagles will never outrun an African gazelle. I would like to challenge 4 people for a sprint @henry_cejudo @usman84kg @judokayla @dc_mma You will all smell the rubber of my Balenciagas."

Well, Khabib Nurmagomedov is a true fighter at heart. He keeps learning from his mistakes and improving by the day. The fact that he managed to beat Abdelaziz comprehensively just one year later is proof of the same.

