Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev troll Kamaru Usman for his fashion choice

In a recently surfaced video, Islam Makhachev and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov can be seen making fun of Kamaru Usman for his fashion sense.

The two Dagestani fighters were teasing 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for wearing ripped jeans.

"Brother, you need tailor?...New one? Okay. I'm gonna buy for you one new [pair of] jeans, brother," Khabib Nurmagomedov said while trolling Usman.

You can watch the hilarious interaction below:

Kamaru Usman is the current UFC welterweight champion. Since making his debut in the UFC, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has been on a tear in the 170-pound division. Usman has won every single fight and is currently on a highly impressive 14-fight win streak in the promotion. The 34-year-old has an overall MMA record of 19-1.

Usman has grown in every fight. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' proved that in his last outing against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. Showing massive improvement in his striking skills, Usman knocked 'Gamebred' out cold in the second round of the fight. This was only the second time any fighter had finished 'Gamebred' via KO/TKO in an MMA bout.

Usman has successfully defended his title four times, and two of those defenses were in 2021. Another dominant victory this year could solidify his claim for 'Fighter of the Year.'

Khabib Nurmagomedov has an undefeated UFC record as a coach in 2021

After hanging up his gloves as an MMA fighter, former 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken up a new job as a coach. 'The Eagle' was recently seen in Islam Makhachev's corner during the 29-year-old's fight against Thiago Moises in the main event of UFC Vegas 31. Makhachev showed his dominance throughout, eventually submitting Moises in the fourth round.

With the victory, Nurmagomedov now has four wins in the UFC as a coach in 2021. Thus, 'The Eagle' brags of an undefeated record not only as a fighter but as a coach too.

