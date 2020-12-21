WATCH: Khabib Nurmagomedov refers to himself as 'UFC champion' in latest interview

Khabib Nurmagomedov referred to himself as 'UFC champion' in a one of his most recent interviews since announcing his retirement back in October.

It looks like the undefeated Russian is using his time away from the Octagon well, as he met and spoke to some kids in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

The video, which was uploaded to Khabib Nurmagomedov's official YouTube channel, showed him stopping by a gym to spend some time and speak to about a hundred children in the Russian city.

"Over 100 children here today, all of them training, asking me good questions. The most important thing for us is that our children are doing well, that they were healthy, trained, studied. We need to spend much time and advise them," Khabib said in the video.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also referred to himself as UFC champion, saying that he never got to meet UFC champions when he was a kid:

"I think that today’s meeting will be useful for them. In my childhood, I did not have the chance to meet with UFC champions. These children have a great opportunity to benefit from such a meeting."

Even though Khabib Nurmagomedov called it a career back in October, he is still recognized as the reigning UFC lightweight champion since the promotion has not yet declared the title vacant.

UFC President Dana White mentioned earlier this month that he plans to meet with Nurmagomedov in January of 2021 to discuss the champion's future with the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's words of advice to the kids at N. Novgorod

Apart from getting to meet one of the best MMA fighters ever in Khabib Nurmagomedov, over a hundred kids in Nizhny Novgorod also received some important pieces of advice.

The unbeaten UFC lightweight champion reminded the children that while it's important to be strong, it's even more important to be smart:

"Keep training, and don’t forget to learn, because brains are always better than muscles. Here in the gym, you train wrestling, striking, grappling, but all your skills you should use only in competitions. You should not use it in school, in the streets, or elsewhere. You can use it only for self-defense or to protect your family."

Khabib Nurmagomedov is easily one of the smartest fighters out there today, not just inside the Octagon, but outside of it as well. 'The Eagle' announced his retirement from MMA back in October, but fans and fighters alike await to see if he does stick to his departure from the sport.