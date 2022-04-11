Watch: Khamzat Chimaev uses $50,000 UFC 273 bonus to invest in Blockasset

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 was an action-packed three-round scrap. It not only met the fans’ expectations, but also brought both fighters a lot of praise from their peers.

With that said, it came as no surprise that ‘Borz’ and 'Durinho' were awarded $50,000 bonuses for putting on the Fight of the Night. The Chechen-born Swede, who emerged victorious on the socrecards, has since decided to invest it all in the Blockasset NFT platform.

The company shared a video showing Khamzat Chimaev putting his money into his platform account. In the caption, they wrote:

“I fight for my life for 50 gs @khamzat_chimaev Khamzat takes his win bonus from Blockasset, but which fighter will he be investing his $BLOCK in? 🤔 Khamzat’s own $BORZ token is coming. Get your Smesh Bros NFT for guaranteed $BORZ for life ➡️ Smesh.Blockasset.Co”

Blockasset is an athlete-based NFT platform that allows fans to connect with their favorite sports figures. Athletes' tokens can be exchanged for money or for exclusive fan experiences, merchandise, or input on their future media content.

Khamzat Chimaev, alongside his friend and fellow UFC fighter Darren Till, is a platform ambassador. The duo is known as the ‘Smesh Bros’ and they recently released their own NFT collection.

Khamzat Chimaev receives a bonus from Crypto.com

Starting with UFC 273, the promotion partnered with Crypto.com to establish a brand new “Fan Bonus of the Night.” The rules for awarning the bonus are simple. The amount of $60,000 is paid out in Bitcoin. It will be shared among the top three athletes with the highest number of votes.

Fans voted for their top three athletes that performed at UFC 273 and each one was awarded a bonus paid in cryptocurrency.

Chimaev won the vote thanks to his win over Gilbert Burns. He was awarded $30,000 in BTC. Alexander Volkanovski, who successfully defended his UFC featherweight title against 'The Korean Zombie', placed second. He received $20,000.

Interestingly, Petr Yan placed third. Despite his loss against Aljamain Sterling, he received $10,000 in bonus money.

Nolan King @mma_kings Khamzat Chimaev, Alexander Volkanovski, and Petr Yan have won the crypto fan bonuses, per the voting site. #UFC273 Khamzat Chimaev, Alexander Volkanovski, and Petr Yan have won the crypto fan bonuses, per the voting site. #UFC273

Edited by Harvey Leonard