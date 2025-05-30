WATCH: Kickboxing champ Superbon shows off his Muay Thai roots in nasty elbow KO of fellow Thai star Jo Nattawut

Many had overlooked Superbon's Muay Thai pedigree — until he made an emphatic return to his roots nearly a year ago.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion stepped back into "the art of eight limbs" at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024, where he squared off against Thai compatriot "Smokin'" Jo Nattawut before an energetic crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Check out the highlights of that matchup uploaded by ONE Championship on YouTube below:

In a brief but brutal showcase, Superbon reminded the world why he's among the elite strikers today. The encounter lasted less than two minutes, but it was more than enough time for him to demonstrate his devastating Muay Thai arsenal.

Right out of the gate, Superbon applied suffocating pressure. With blistering head kicks and surgically placed elbows, he forced Nattawut on the back foot. The turning point came when his opponent launched into a combination, only to be met with a slick, short-range counter elbow that floored him instantly.

Despite his best efforts, Nattawut couldn't beat the count, and Superbon walked away with a highlight-reel knockout.

Though his primary focus remains in kickboxing, where he currently holds 26 pounds of gold, Superbon proved that he hasn't lost a step in Muay Thai.

Superbon calls out interim champion Masaaki Noiri

Superbon was spotted at ONE Friday Fights 109 last week when he learned that ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri was in the building, cornering Yuki Yoza for his promotional debut against Elbrus Osmanov.

Without hesitation, the Thai icon issued a bold challenge to the heavy-hitting Japanese striker:

"Bro, I cannot wait to see you. I will show you my peformance. I cannot wait for that fight."

Watch the call-out below:

