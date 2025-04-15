WATCH: Kickboxing megastar Superbon shows off his lethal Muay Thai chops in blinding one-shot KO of Jo Nattawut

Many had seemingly forgotten that Superbon's roots are deeply embedded in Muay Thai. However, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion made sure to remind his fans when he returned to his original sport almost a year ago.

This occurred when the Thai megastar took on compatriot "Smokin'" Jo Nattawut in a featherweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 81, held at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in September 2024.

Watch the matchup's highlights posted on ONE Championship's YouTube below:

In that encounter, Superbon only needed one blinding strike to get the job done in less than two minutes.

Superbon wasted no time imposing his will, setting a relentless pace with thunderous head kicks and razor-sharp elbows that kep Nattawut on the defensive.

Though Nattawut tried to mount an offense, he was consistently pushed back by the sheer force of Superbon's striking brilliance.

The end came when Nattawut committed to a combination, only to be caught by a crafty counter elbow at close range that sent him crashing to the canvas.

Despite his efforts to recover, Nattawut couldn't make it back to his feet, handing Superbon a decisive knockout victory.

Superbon set to face off with Masaaki Noiri for undisputed supremacy

Superbon has been spotted back in training, staying ready for a potential call to report for duty following the recent crowning of a ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

It can be recalled that Masaaki Noiri captured the aformentioned belt when he pulled off the improbable upset against divisional Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 this past March.

The two are expected to duke it out in a world title unification showdown later this year to enshrine the undisputed ruler of the division.

