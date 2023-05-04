Kron Gracie and Henry Cejudo were in a minor altercation while signing UFC 288 posters.

On Saturday, May 6, the UFC will host their latest pay-per-view event inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the UFC 288 fight week, the competitors take time to sign a stack of posters, which is often done with another fighter to be efficient. Gracie and Cejudo were matched up together, and things got awkward quickly.

After the conversation started friendly, Gracie told Cejudo that Nate Diaz wasn't attending the event because of his kid's birthday party. 'Triple C' acknowledged the Diaz comment before talking to the camera and admiring his physical appearance. The submission specialist stood up and said this before walking out:

“When he’s done, let me know… I’m not gonna sit there behind him while he’s...”

Cejudo took a second to assess the situation before asking someone nearby:

“Is he mad at me?”

The lady, who may or may not be part of Gracie’s team, responded by saying:

“I think you are taking too long.”

It’s unclear if Gracie was angry because he was cutting weight or didn’t feel like waiting for Cejudo. Nonetheless, both fighters likely won’t stress the situation as they have significant fights to worry about on Saturday night.

Watch the altercation between Kron Gracie and Henry Cejudo starting at 5:32 below:

Kron Gracie and Henry Cejudo are both coming off extended layoffs

Kron Gracie had his UFC debut in February 2019 after starting his professional MMA career with a 4-0 record in Japan. The world-renowned grappler became an instant sensation when he submitted Alex Caceres in the first round at UFC on ESPN 1.

In October 2019, Gracie suffered a severe setback after losing a war against Cub Swanson by unanimous decision. Nearly four years later, the Brazilian returns to the Octagon against Charles Jourdain in the UFC main card opening bout.

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo hasn’t fought since May 2020, when he retired after defending the UFC bantamweight championship against Dominick Cruz. On Saturday night, ‘Triple C’ looks to further his legacy by taking out the reigning 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling.

