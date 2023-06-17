WATCH: KSI and the Sidemen dance to 'F*ck Jake Paul' chants in Ibiza

The well-known rivalry between KSI (whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams) and Jake Paul, two prominent YouTubers-turned-boxers, has captivated audiences for a considerable period.

'JJ' and Jake Paul share a complex history. It is marked by Williams' previous feud with Jake's older brother Logan Paul, and even a joint business venture involving the PRIME energy drink. Jake Paul's and KSI's animosity towards each other has yet to find a resolution.

Recently, a video surfaced on the internet depicting KSI and other members of the Sidemen group dancing to the chant of "F*ck Jake Paul" at a lively pool party in Ibiza.

'JJ' has a history of inciting similar explicit chants involving 'The Problem Child'. In 2022, during his performance at the Capital FM Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, 'The Nightmare' successfully rallied a crowd of 80,000 fans to join him in chanting "F*ck Jake Paul."

KSI has devised an ambitious plan to "sh*t on" Jake Paul's boxing career

KSI and Jake Paul have undoubtedly emerged as two of the most prominent celebrity boxers in today's landscape. Both individuals have orchestrated highly successful pay-per-view events, with 'JJ' even establishing his own boxing company called Misfits Boxing.

Similarly, 'The Problem Child' has ventured into a promotion with his own company, Most Valuable Promotions. The ongoing rivalry between the two has extended to debates about their respective boxing resumes, with Paul boasting victories over notable opponents like Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, while 'The Nightmare' maintains an undefeated record.

Despite the striking similarities and continuous exchange of insults, a fight between KSI and Jake Paul has yet to materialize. Discussions between the two parties began as early as 2019, following Williams' decision victory over Logan Paul.

In an interview with Seconds Out, 'JJ' disclosed his intentions to face the younger Paul sibling and revealed a plan to potentially derail his opponent's boxing career:

"I think Joe Fournier is up there, but I think Tommy Fury is a tougher opponent. That's why, once I destroy Joe Fournier, I'm going to get through to Tommy Fury. Destroy him, and then sh*t on Jake Paul's entire boxing career... It's just BS, he doesn't want the fight."

