WATCH: Liam Harrison breaks down his favorite counters and quick-hitter combos in Germany seminar

With over 20 years of combat sports experience and over 100 fights to his credit, you can't do much better than Liam Harrison when it comes to learning the tricks of the trade.

The British striking sensation recently traveled to Germany for a seminar where he broke down some of his favorite counters and quick combos with the help of his cousin and five-time world champion Andrew Howson.

"Few clips from the weekend's seminar in Germany alongside @andybadco1," Harrison wrote in the caption on Instagram.

ONE Championship fans became acquitted with the 'Hitman' in 2018. He immediately became a favorite for his high-octane style and his never-back-down approach.

That much was apparent in his stunning victory against 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK. Saenchai at ONE 156 in 2022. Suffering back-to-back knockdowns, it appears to be all, but over for Harrison.

But instead of accepting defeat, Harrison turned up the volume and overwhelmed his opponent, earning three straight knockdowns to complete perhaps the greatest comeback in ONE Championship history.

Liam Harrison is not concerned with competing for ONE Championship gold

Liam Harrison has been out of action since suffering a nasty knee injury in his first and only ONE world title fight against then-bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Gearing up for one more run under the ONE banner, many assumed Harrison's top priority would be securing another shot at gold before hanging up his gloves for good. That does not appear to be the case, as the 'Hitman' is planning to focus on delivering some exciting fights, regardless if 26 pounds of gold is on the line or not.

Harrison told the South China Morning Post:

"I think there are other great fights for me out there. I'm not even bothered about fighting for the title,”

