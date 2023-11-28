“I think there are other great fights” - Liam Harrison admits he’s not hunting for a world title shot against Jonathan Haggerty

Liam Harrison has such an intact legacy that he feels he doesn’t need to go hunting for a world title at this point in his career.

The British Muay Thai legend is a multi-time world champion, and he feels he doesn’t need to chase after Jonathan Haggerty and demand a match for either of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai or kickboxing world titles.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said there are other fights he can look forward to instead of demanding a world title shot against his fellow British superstar.

Liam Harrison said:

“So yeah like a few years ago I'd love to have done that, but like thinking logically: Is that even going to be a chance now? I think there are other great fights for me out there. I'm not even bothered about fighting for the title.”

Harrison previously challenged for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, but his world title bid ended in disaster after former holder Nong-O Hama shattered his left knee to pieces at ONE on Prime Video 1.

That injury put Harrison on the sidelines for nearly 18 months before ‘Hitman’ was medically cleared for a 2024 return. The 38-year-old returns at ONE Fight Night 18 against John Lineker in a Muay Thai bout on January 12 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Harrison’s comeback fight, and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 18 card, is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

Liam Harrison reveals the danger of fighting a prime Jonathan Haggerty

Liam Harrison is one of the most knowledgeable fighters on the planet, and he used that kind of wisdom to figure out why fighting a prime Jonathan Haggerty is one of the most dangerous matches he could take.

Haggerty is 12 years younger than Harrison and is coming off back-to-back world title wins against Nong-O and ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said:

“I'm f***ing old now, and it's not really f****ing in my best interest at the minute to be coming back off a horrible knee injury trying to get me back in shape and then jumping in going, ‘Yeah, let me fight him [Jonathan Haggerty].' It'll be f***ing stupid, you know what I mean?”