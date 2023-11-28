“I’m a fan of his f***ing hard work” – Liam Harrison explains admiration for rising Scot slugger Nico Carrillo

Liam Harrison finds himself conflicted in one of the biggest match-ups that is left to play out this year.

At ONE Friday Fights 46, surging contender Nico Carrillo will take on former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

The ‘Hitman’ is a big fan of both men and has supported Carrillo throughout his rise to the top that has seen him make a name for himself on ONE Friday Fights.

He has also shared the Circle with Nong-O in the past and feels a connection to the Thai legend and former titleholder.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison gave his take on the fight and how he is rooting for one side but not in a malicious way:

“Don't get me wrong I want Nico to win because I want Nico to go on and win the belt because he's a friend of mine and I'm a fan of his f***ing hard work, his dedication, I just don't want him to hurt Nong-O because Nong-O is a friend as well.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

Liam Harrison is gearing up to finally make a return to the Circle

Liam Harrison has done an awful lot of talking about fights over the last year without being able to go out there and compete.

The Brit has lived and breathed competition and training for the majority of his life but the Leeds slugger has been on the shelf for the entirety of 2023 due to his injuries.

The ‘Hitman’ is finally set to make a return at ONE Fight Night 18, where he will take on John Lineker in a barnburner Muay Thai contest that is sure to kick the year off with a bang.

This match-up is a great opportunity for Harrison to remind the ONE fans what they have been missing during his time away from the spotlight.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.