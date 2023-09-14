WATCH: Liam Harrison breaks down the little details in landing a crisp spinning back elbow

ONE bantamweight and Muay Thai veteran Liam Harrison has been practicing the 'Art of Eight Limbs' at the highest level since the 90s. This makes 'The Hitman' more experienced than most fighters active today. His unrivaled knowledge of the game, which is predicated by years and years of training and fighting, is undeniably rare in any sport.

Liam Harrison's library of knowledge and his understanding of the nuances and intricacies of Muay Thai elevates him above most fighters. What makes Liam Harrison even more unique is the instructional videos he posts online.

'The Hitman' shares his technical secrets with the world despite the risk of exposing his game to his future opponents.

In his latest video, Harrison demonstrated how to land one of the most difficult strikes to land in Muay Thai - the spinning back elbow:

"Liamharrisontraining.com link in bio …more new content being filmed this month to add to the already absolutely ridiculous library of techniques, game plans strategies and tips. #muaythai #muaythailife #coach #liamharrisontraining"

That subtle difference in angle and timing makes a whole lot of difference. You wouldn't be able to come up with that kind of subtle trick if you haven't been doing the sport as long as Harrison.

At the moment, Liam Harrison is on the road to recovery after going under the knife to repair one of his knees. At ONE on Prime Video 1 back in August last year, 'The Hitman' suffered a freak injury after receiving a leg kick from Nong-O Hama. The bout was for Nong-O's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at the time.

Harrison, has, however, been making major improvements through his rehabilitation and is nearly ready to make his return inside the Circle.