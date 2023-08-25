WATCH: Liam Harrison breaks down his miraculous KO of Muangthai

Even today, Liam Harrison is still at a loss for words about how he beat highly ranked Muay Thai contender Muangthai PK Saenchai by knockout last April 2022.

The “miraculous” victory as many have called it, has been a popular topic of discussion for Liam Harrison and his fans. At the time, the British superstar had previously bounced between wins and losses in his past three fights before encountering Muangthai at ONE 156.

With both men seeking their first shot at gold, they literally stopped at nothing to get what they’ve always wanted: the opportunity to take a stab at former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Nong-O Hama for the coveted belt.

In just the first round, Harrison experienced two crushing knockdowns by Muangthai, which would have stopped or demoralized any other fighter if they were in his shoes - but not the ‘Hitman.’

The 37-year-old legend blasted his way back into the fight with three consecutive knockdowns of his own to win the bout by stoppage.

This week, Harrison debuted a new segment on his podcast called “Fight Breakdown” to analyze his fight with Muangthai and this is how he recalled it:

“You can actually hear quite a lot of noise coming from around, I think that ONE mostly, all the ONE officials who couldn’t believe what they just actually watched - which was pretty cool.”

He continued to add:

“So yeah, I couldn’t actually believe what the fuck had just gone on here. So yeah, basically the other story goes is all technique went out the window and I just swung for the hills. And, yeah I won. Trying to get too close to me, yeah. He [Muangthai] should have just kept me at range on long punches and that head kick and just kept myself- keep me away from him.”

Watch the full breakdown below:

Liam Harrison is set to return from injury sometime this Fall after teasing that a fight announcement is coming soon.

As such, his mission has never changed. He looks to rebound from his unfortunate world title loss to Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 and earn that second shot at gold.