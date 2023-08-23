Liam Harrison relieved Rodtang vs Superlek megafight is finally happening: “It’s on now”

British striking sensation Liam Harrison is thrilled to finally see Muay Thai stars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 step inside the Circle against one another.

On September 22, ONE Friday Fights 34 will feature one of the most anticipated battles in the history of the art of eight limbs. Rodtang, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against Superlek, who currently sits atop the ONE flyweight kickboxing division.

It’s a champion vs. champion clash between two icons of the sport and Liam Harrison cannot wait to see how it all plays out this fall.

“It’s on now, and I’m looking forward to it. I am really looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be a great fight,” Harrison told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

Rodtang goes into the highly anticipated super fight boasting an undefeated Muay Thai record inside the Circle. At 12-0, ‘The Iron Man’ has bested some of the biggest names in the sport, including Danial Williams, Joseph Lasiri, and Jonathan Haggerty on two separate occasions.

Of course, Rodtang isn’t the only fighter yet to taste defeat in ONE Championship’s Muay Thai division. Superlek carries with him an 8-0 record, including back-to-back knockouts in the span of three weeks. On June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22, ‘The Kicking Machine’ dispatched newcomer Nabil Anane just past the two-minute mark of the opening round.

He followed that victory up with a knockout of Russian standout Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14. When Superlek returns to the ring against Rodtang, it will be his fifth fight of 2023.

Will Superlek score his biggest win yet, or will Rodtang prove to be too much for ‘The Kicking Machine’ to handle?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on September 22.