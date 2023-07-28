WATCH: Liam Harrison demonstrates simple trick to bring your leg back after your kick gets caught

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai veteran Liam Harrison belongs to a unique group of fighters today. The massive amount of experience he has accumulated in his three decades of experience is unparalleled in the sport.

With his career spanning from the 90s to today, 'The Hitman' has undeniably collected a world of knowledge and skills in the art of sending people to the shadow realm. His deep understanding of the intricacies of the 'Art of Eight Limbs' makes the 37-year-old Brit a rare talent these days.

This significant experience shines through in Liam Harrison's instructional videos and fight breakdowns online. In one of his most recent uploads, 'The Hitman' demonstrated a simple hack to bring your leg back once it gets caught after landing a kick.

Here's the video:

"1 or 2?? Both demonstrated in top level fights against elite level world champions … liamharrisontraining.com link in bio #muaythai #muaythaicoach #nakmuay #liamharrisontraining"

The one thing that stood out in this technique is how subtle it was. Even a trained eye wouldn't notice what Harrison did there to retrieve his leg. At least not at first glance. The slight change in angle and the whiplash effect of the pull were highly effective at getting his leg free and even pushing the opponent away.

We can guarantee Liam Harrison didn't develop this move in his first year of fighting. It takes significant veteran experience to pull something like that off.

At the moment, Liam Harrison is on hiatus due to knee surgery. He has, however, been making strides toward recovery and his eventual return to action. Nearly a year after going under the knife, the 37-year-old veteran is almost ready to begin fight camp again.

Harrison posted about his most recent progress in an Instagram post:

"Making great progress now with my team …almost ready to start kicking and realistically about 2 months off being able to start a fight camp …happy to have a spring back in my step… @darrellkendall_ @mofobodymechanic #thecomeback @yokkao @gymking"

Here's hoping that Liam Harrison returns to ONE Championship sooner rather than later. We miss the promotion's resident action man.