WATCH: Liam Harrison goes full-on ‘Cobra Kai’ with a brilliant demo of sweeping the leg

If you want to see what "Sweeping the Leg" by Cobra Kai looks like in a real fight, watch ONE Championship's Liam Harrison.

'Hitman', whose career spans three decades, is a master of putting people on their backsides - whether by blunt-force trauma or sneaky technical attacks.

One such sneaky attack is the classic Thai sweep that only grizzled veterans can pull off with grace. Liam Harrison posted a series of videos on Instagram showcasing how he does it in the gym and a live fight.

'Hitman' posted it with the caption:

"Any style of sweep you can think will be on here and broken down so it’s easy to learn and add to your arsenal … liamharrisontraining.com link in bio #muaythai #sweep #mma #liamharrisontraining"

Quite an ingenious way of using your opponent's momentum to create an opening to put him down. Better start drilling this move in the gym and make 'Hitman' proud.

Liam Harrison eyeing final fight with fellow icon as possible opponent

At 38 years old and with a career starting way back in the 1990s, Liam Harrison is nearing the end of the road of his career. The fighting Brit is quite transparent about this truth and has spoken of who he'd like to fight in the last bout of his legendary career.

As it turned out, 'Hitman' wants to fight the one legend who's been off his radar for nearly three decades: Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

He told ONE:

“I’ve fought every single legend from this era. I’ve not missed anyone off the list other than him [Seksan] so if I can get him to the list, I’ll be really happy with the resume."

Seksan and Harrison have nearly 400 fights between them. The Thai legend is currently on a 13-fight unbeaten streak and has won eight straight bouts in ONE Championship in 2023 alone. That, for the lack of a better word, is insane.

Seksan versus Liam Harrison would be a Muay Thai fan's wet dream and would be a terrific send-off for the legendary 'Hitman'.