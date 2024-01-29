WATCH: Liam Harrison looking as explosive as ever heading for impending return to action in ONE Championship

The old saying that “the comeback is and will always be greater than the setback” may be overused at this point, but it greatly applies to ONE Championship star Liam Harrison.

Injuries are a heck of a thing to deal with for athletes. Harrison knows that all too well after being sidelined for the better part of two years, with his last bout being a TKO loss to the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

Harrison was supposed to be inside the ONE circle as part of ONE Fight Night 6 in January 2023 and ONE Fight Night 18 just this past January 13 against Pongsiri PK Saenchai and John Lineker, respectively, but withdrew on both occasions due to injuries.

However, the 38-year-old is not willing to call it a career just yet and wants to go out on his terms.

‘The Hitman’ recently shared an update on his recovery via Instagram during a sparring session with various training partners and the Bad Company fighter appears to be back in shape:

Liam Harrison promises comeback soon

With over 90 wins and 44 finishes in his combat sports career, Harrison knows that Father Time can only be delayed but never truly defeated. He is eager to make good on his promise to come back for a few more fights before eventually riding into the sunset.

As to who his final opponent could be, Harrison has been vocal about his interest in fighting Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang in an all-out firefight since this past December.

Harrison has given combat sports fans many great memories through the years and ONE Championship may just grant his final wish.