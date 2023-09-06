WATCH: Liam Harrison shares his tips on landing cracking leg kicks off long defensive guards

British striking sensation Liam Harrison is showing off the techniques he uses to land some of his signature chopping leg kicks.

The ‘Hitman’ is still working his way back from a devastating injury suffered in his first and only ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight against Nong-O Hama in August 2022. Early in the opening round, Nong-O landed a nasty calf kick that sent Harrison crashing to the canvas. Unable to answer the referee’s 10-count, Harrison saw his opportunity to capture 26 pounds of gold slip away.

More than a year later, Liam Harrison is still recovering from surgery but is surging toward his highly anticipated return to the Circle.

During his time away from competing, Harrison has continued to offer his guidance to aspiring fighters courtesy of a series of clips shared on his social media channels. Recently, ‘Hitman’ showed how to land some seriously cracking leg kicks off long defensive guards.

Former mixed martial artist Bradley Sullivan commented on Harrison’s post, complimenting the one-time ONE world title challenger’s skill set and the plethora of resources available for martial artists of every level.

“Best low kicker on the planet bro! The training site is such a great tool,” Sullivan wrote. “I use it as a resource to help guide me when I’m not sure about the technique! 100s of videos from different specialists!”

With more than 100 career fights and nearly 25 years in the game, Liam Harrison recognizes that his opportunity to become a ONE world champion is limited. ‘Hitman’ is determined to come back and make one more run at the top, potentially setting the stage for an all-Brit battle with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty.