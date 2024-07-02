WATCH: Liam Harrison shares his trick in executing the best and hardest lead hook in Muay Thai

Liam Harrison has always been generous when sharing his techniques, and one of his recent instructional videos featured his trademark lead hook.

The British Muay Thai legend shared his favorite way of packing untold power behind the lead hook on Instagram.

Harrison, however, emphasized that throwing a proper lead hook is different in Muay Thai and boxing, and the one he taught was more suited to the Art of Eight Limbs.

Trending

He said in the video:

"In Muay Thai, what you wanna be doing is not the same as boxing. You don't wanna be throwing like too much in your weight. How I get my power, slight step, dip in my leg slightly, dip, twist my body. From there, twist."

Harrison used that subtle technique to perfection during his storied career, which saw him capture 90 professional wins and multiple world titles across three decades.

That same lead hook took centerstage when Harrison knocked out Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and most importantly Muangthai PK Saenchai in ONE Championship.

Harrison's comeback win against Muangthai is arguably the greatest win in Muay Thai history.

After suffering two quick knockdowns in the first round, Liam Harrison went berserk and dropped Muangthai three times in the first round for the insane win at ONE 156.

A punch Harrison used extensively in that miraculous comeback against Muangthai was his patented left hook.

Liam Harrison says he'll leave the sport on his own terms

Liam Harrison won't let anyone or anything dictate his time in the sport.

'Hitman' has been away for nearly two years after he suffered a brutal knee injury in his world title challenge against then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Nong-O connected with multiple leg kicks, and the constant punishment tore the anterior cruciate ligament in Harrison's left knee.

Harrison has since recovered from the harrowing injury and told Sky Sports MMA Club that he'll have the final decision on his career.

"I'm going out on my own terms, I’m not going to be forced out of it. Especially the injury that would have come from another fight. Nong-O nearly snapped my kneecap in half. That would have been devastating to retire on those terms; because someone injured me."

Liam Harrison has more than enough left in his tank and his next assignment is the one he's been asking for.

In ONE Championship's on-site return to the United States, Harrison will face Thai legend Seksan in a catchweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 168: Denver.

The card goes down on September 6 at Ball State Arena in Denver. Tickets for the event are available at Ticketmaster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback