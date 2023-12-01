WATCH: Liam Harrison shows his one little trick in executing the perfect switch kick

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai athlete, 'Hitman' Liam Harrison, is considered one of the wisest tacticians in the game today. To the untrained eye, however, this fact isn't so obvious as his bouts almost often become wild firefights. It's quite easy to miss the Englishman's subtle traps and perfectly timed feints in the middle of the chaos.

With a pro career starting all the way back to the 90's, Liam Harrison's massive amount of experience in the sport allowed him to become not just one of the best fighters, but also one of the best trainers today.

In a recent instructional video uploaded to his Instagram, 'Hitman' showed a small detail to make landing a switch kick more effective:

The key thing here is the footwork. Placing your kicking leg too far away from the center of your hips will make your kick look telegraphed as it will take longer for it to hit the mark. Switching with the kicking leg launching closer to the other leg makes the kick faster and covers less distance.

Liam Harrison to make his return at ONE Fight Night 18 against John Lineker

The long-awaited return of Liam 'Hitman' Harrison is finally upon us and it's an absolute banger of a fight. After getting shelved due to a knee injury more than a year ago, Liam Harrison will face perhaps the most perfect opponent to welcome him back inside the Circle.

On January 12, 'Hitman' will square off with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and one of the hardest-hitting men to have ever lived, John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. The two warriors will clash in a 3-round Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 18 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. This is going to be a good one, ladies and gentlemen.

ONE Fight Night 18 will be the first Amazon card of the new year for ONE Championship and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.