WATCH: Liam Harrison shows the perfect trick in landing crippling calf kicks

It may seem like ONE Championship's resident action brawler Liam Harrison is nothing but a wild man who comes out of the gate guns blazing. What's truly underrated about the bantamweight Muay Thai veteran is his tactical knowledge of the game.

Bursting into the scene all the way back in the 90s, 'The Hitman' has gained a wealth of knowledge that is unparalleled in the game to this day. One of the strongest facets of Liam Harrison's game is his subtle set-up that even seasoned fighters would miss.

In one of his Instagram instructional videos, the fighting Brit showed how to subtly set up one of the most devastating attacks in all of Muay Thai - the calf kick:

"🎯 I said the other day we were close to hitting 40k members since launch, and over the weekend we did it…thanks to everyone who’s enjoying learning, i promise to keep dropping fresh content and not just from me I’ll keep getting other elite guys on there too so you can all keep getting the most from the best and most efficient muaythai library on the planet."

In the video, Liam Harrison explained how he lands the calf kick effectively:

"It [calf kick] can be used but you have to step out. So if I was gonna use it in a fight - in some of my fights you will see me use it - the way I do it is if i throw a low kick first, Andy blocks. I know that it's [opponent's leg] will be pointed out this way [outward]. That's exactly what his reaction will be."

He continued:

"So the next time [I throw a low kick], I'm gonna step out slightly here so that Andy's leg is up and I can get around the back and kick onto the calf. The step is massively important."

At the moment, Liam Harrison is in the final stages of his recovery after going under the knife to fix a knee injury last year. Here's to hoping that he returns to action in ONE Championship soon.

The promotion can always use some truly exciting and technical battles courtesy of its Muay Thai action hero.