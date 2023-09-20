WATCH: Liam Harrison shows how to use deception in breaking down an opponent’s defenses

It may seem like ONE Championship overall action man Liam Harrison is nothing but a brawler who goes out guns blazing at all times. What's highly underrated about the bantamweight Muay Thai star is his tactical genius.

Starting his career all the way back in the 90s, 'The Hitman' has accumulated a wealth of knowledge in the game that is unparalleled to this day. One of the strongest aspects of Liam Harrison's game is his subtle tricks and deceptive setups.

In one of his more recent Instagram instructional posts, the fighting Brit showed how to masterfully use feints and setups to break your opponent's defense:

"Loads of seminars coming up at the min if you can’t make any of them get on liamharrisontraining.com and learn all my favourite tips and tricks on there #muaythaj #liamharrisontraining #legkick #coaching"

It's a simple trick that can work even against the most seasoned world champions. It's all about selling the set-up correctly, timing the feint, and never hesitating on the combination. More than just a brawler, 'The Hitman' is an underrated tactical genius.

At the moment, Liam Harrison is taking an indefinite break after going under the knife to repair an injured knee. Last year, 'The Hitman' injured his knee due to a swift leg kick by former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, which forced the Brit to immediately repair the damage.

He has, however, been making excellent progress toward recovery and his eventual return to action. Nearly a year after his injury and subsequent surgery, the 37-year-old striker is almost ready to begin fight camp once again.

Harrison posted about his recent progress in an Instagram post:

"Making great progress now with my team …almost ready to start kicking and realistically about 2 months off being able to start a fight camp …happy to have a spring back in my step… @darrellkendall_ @mofobodymechanic #thecomeback @yokkao @gymking"

Here's to hoping that Liam Harrison returns to action in ONE Championship soon. The promotion can always use some unforgettably thrilling bouts courtesy of its resident Muay Thai action hero.