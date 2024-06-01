WATCH: Liam Harrison unleashes pure raw power in intense boxing padwork ahead of ONE 167

Muay Thai living legend Liam Harrison looked sensational in his final boxing session before leaving for Thailand to fight at ONE 167.

The 'Hitman' has been very productive over the last few weeks, training and preparing for his long-awaited return to action against fellow brawler Katsuki Kitano.

Since he hasn't fought in a single match since the summer of 2022 due to injury, Harrison is just ready to wreak havoc against the bigger and younger man.

Before leaving for Thailand, Harrison shared an exclusive look at his last intensive boxing session to foment excitement for his upcoming arrival.

Watch Liam Harrison unleash pure raw power in his padwork below:

After struggling for more than a year to get back on his feet due to a serious knee injury he suffered in his last match to Nong-O Hama, Liam Harrison wants to leave a lasting impression on June 7.

Stylistically, his opponent, Kitano, is all-action and fast-paced. He is just the type of fighter Harrison would enjoy brawling with because Kitano is an efficient power-puncher as well.

They both love the drama and are hard-pressed for a KO win.

Liam Harrison's highly anticipated return goes down at Impact Arena, with the entire ONE 167 card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"Learning from this Thailand trip" - Liam Harrison continues to learn new techniques as he lands in former adopted country in Thailand

Liam Harrison doesn't stop learning from his friends and peers after landing in Thailand this week.

Anything extreme or high level yet to be learned, count on the 'Hitman' to be there right, left, and center. The 38-year-old veteran is just as good as he'll ever be because he's constantly adapting his training methods.

Once he's mastered them, Harrison then proceeds to teach them online for all the serious Muay Thai fans living in the world out there.

This week, he promised to share more of his brilliance on Instagram with the following caption:

"More sick guest coaches getting lined up and more new content coming from myself with all the new stuff I've been learning from this Thailand trip"