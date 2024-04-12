“It’s a very dangerous fight now” - Liam Harrison admits it would be fatal for him to fight prime Jonathan Haggerty

Liam Harrison pushed his body to its absolute limits during his younger years, and he's now taking the utmost precaution to save himself from further harm.

While he maintained that he could take on Jonathan Haggerty during his younger years, Harrison admitted that fighting the prime two-sport king at this stage of his career would be almost suicidal.

Liam Harrison told Sky Sports of the prestige of fighting the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Nevertheless, it's a fight he's not keen on taking any time soon and he'd rather get matched up with fighters from his generation.

"It's a very dangerous fight now to fight a young hungry kid in their prime like that when there are other fighters out there for me that people are calling for."

Just to put things into perspective, Harrison has been fighting professionally since 1999. During that time, Haggerty was barely two years of age.

Harrison is also coming off a brutal knee injury that put him on the shelf for nearly two years.

He's since made the recovery after then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during their match at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

Liam Harrison is ready to bring the fireworks to his highly anticipated return at ONE 167

Liam Harrison always brought the fire whenever he stepped inside the Circle.

The 38-year-old is back in fighting shape, and he's set to make his highly anticipated return to action at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The multi-time world champion will face Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest, and Harrison is ready to unleash his pent-up excitement.

He told Sky Sports in the same interview:

"I've done things the hard way my whole career, and I'm sure this run I'm going to go on now, this will be no different. There's going to be some heavy fights lined up for me."

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

