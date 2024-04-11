“I’ve done things the hard way” - Liam Harrison says he’s ready to bring the fireworks in his comeback fight at ONE 167

It's been nearly two years of waiting, but Liam Harrison's highly anticipated return to action is about to commence.

The British Muay Thai legend will make his epic comeback against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on June 7 at Impact Arena.

Ahead of his return, Harrison sat down with Sky Sports and described his focus for his first fight after suffering a brutal knee injury in 2022.

Liam Harrison detailed his mindset heading into, possibly, the final two fights of his career.

"I've done things the hard way my whole career and I'm sure this run I'm going to go on now, this will be no different. There's going to be some heavy fights lined up for me."

Harrison suffered a horrific injury in his last matchup in ONE Championship when he challenged then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

After two straight first-round knockout wins, Harrison headed into ONE on Prime Video 1 against the Thai legend with incredible momentum.

Nong-O, however, showed his monstrous power when his leg kick shattered the anterior cruciate ligament in Harrison's left knee in the first round of their matchup.

Harrison has since recovered from the injury and looks in prime shape to face Kitano in Bangkok.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Liam Harrison eyes Seksan for his retirement match

Liam Harrison has never been shy in expressing his desire to hang up the gloves.

With 90 wins and multiple world titles to his name, the 38-year-old from Leeds is content with how his incredible career panned out.

There is, however, one fighter he wants to fight in his retirement match.

In an interview with The City Life Project, Harrison said he wants to face his fellow legend Seksan for the final match of his illustrious career.

"I think so, I fought all the legends from this era. I fought all of them. He's agreed to it as well."

Watch Harrison's interview below:

Poll : Will Liam Harrison be successful in his comeback fight? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion