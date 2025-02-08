WATCH: Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo shares how to set up sneaky D’Arce choke from bottom side control

Being stuck on the bottom side control is one of the most unfavorable positions in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, as it forces most grapplers to be on the defensive.

Then again, the marvelous Kade Ruotolo has found a way to remain a threat while in this disadvantageous predicament, courtesy of his signature submission hold.

At this point, the D'Arce choke (no-gi brabo choke) is pretty much synonymous with the reigning lightweight submission grappling kingpin and his brother and fellow ONE world champion Tye Ruotolo.

Traditional D'Arce chokes, of course, are most commonly set up when an opponent goes to the turtle position.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The creative Ruotolo, however, showed how to turn the tables by landing the blood choke while on his back.

As seen in the Instagram clip, the 22-year-old twins eloquently demonstrated the nifty move. Ruotolo began by establishing his frames.

After baiting the attacker to go for an arm-triangle choke, the Atos star used his opponent's momentum to spin and create space to cinch in the D'Arce.

Watch Kade Ruotolo's detailed instruction and perfect execution here:

Obviously, Ruotolo's freakishly long arms help him to lock in the submission hold from a tough angle. Still, the youngest ADCC world champion's technical brilliance and incredible IQ allow him to pull off such an intricate technique.

Kade Ruotolo continues his MMA journey at ONE 171: Qatar

Kade Ruotolo took the mixed martial arts world by storm last year after back-to-back stunning finishes of Blake Cooper and Ahmed Mujtaba.

The CJI -80kg tournament winner will look to continue his MMA takeover in the promotion's return to Lusail Sports Arena at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20.

Ruotolo will look to give Argentinian Nicolas “El Paisa” Vigna a rude welcome to the home of martial arts in their three-round lightweight MMA encounter.

Head over to onefc.com for more details about ONE 171: Qatar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.