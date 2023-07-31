WATCH: Logan and Jake Paul's real-time reaction of complete shock to historic Terence Crawford stoppage

Logan Paul and Jake Paul have revealed their real-time reaction to Terence Crawford's historic victory over Errol Spence Jr. On Saturday, July 29th, 2023, Crawford faced fellow undefeated boxing star Spence in a highly-anticipated clash to determine the undisputed welterweight (147-pound) champion.

Heading into the showdown, Crawford held the WBO welterweight title. On the other hand, Spence held the WBA (Super), WBC, and IBF welterweight titles. The 35-year-old 'Bud' ended up thoroughly outworking the 33-year-old Spence.

Terence Crawford out-boxed and dropped Errol Spence Jr. multiple times before eventually handing 'The Truth' his first pro boxing loss. Crawford won the fight via ninth-round TKO and was crowned the undisputed welterweight champion. Moreover, Crawford's now the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes.

Several notable personalities in the combat sports world chimed in with their reactions to the epic clash between Crawford and Spence. On that note, YouTubers-turned-boxers Logan Paul and Jake Paul, too, put forth their response to Crawford's stoppage win.

The older Paul brother, Logan Paul, took to his official Twitter account to promote his 'Prime' drinks brand whilst lauding Crawford for the boxing masterclass. 'The Maverick' tweeted a video of himself, Jake Paul, and a few others reacting to Crawford's stoppage of Spence. Paul attached a comment to his tweet, which read as follows:

"CRAWFORD MASTERCLASS #drinkprime"

Watch the Paul brothers' reaction to Crawford's win in the video below:

WWE superstar Logan Paul (0-1 professional boxing) is scheduled to return to the boxing ring at the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card. 'The Maverick's opponent hasn't been announced yet. The event will transpire at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14th, 2023.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul (6-1 professional boxing) is set to face former UFC star Nate Diaz in a cruiserweight professional boxing bout. Their fight will headline the upcoming boxing card at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, on August 5th, 2023.

Is a rematch at a higher weight on the cards for Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.?

The much-discussed Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. boxing bout had a rematch clause for both fighters. Speaking of which, in the aftermath of their first fight, the American pugilists have expressed interest in facing one another again. That said, the Crawford vs. Spence rematch might take place in a different weight division.

During the post-fight press conference, 'The Truth' and 'Bud' suggested that their rematch could be contested in the light middleweight (154-pound) division. Errol Spence Jr. asserted that he hopes that their second fight is "at 154." Similarly, Terence Crawford stated:

"It definitely don’t have to be at ‘47. Like I said, you know, I’m in the hurt business. ‘47 was kind of hard for me too. I was already talking about moving up in weight and challenging [Jermell] Charlo. So, '54 wouldn’t be out of reach of anything."

Check out Crawford's comments at 15:28 in the video below:

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje