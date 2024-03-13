WATCH: Marat Grigorian pushes the pace in training camp heading into interim world title bout against rival Superbon in Bangkok

Three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion Marat Grigorian is weeks away from his shot at redemption and ONE Championship gold.

On Friday, April 5, Grigorian will step back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for an opportunity to become the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion. Standing in his way will be a man who also knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a big shiny belt — Superbon Singha Mawynn.

With only a few short weeks before their epic encounter inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', Grigorian is in the gym, putting in work, and preparing to deliver a memorable performance:

“Marat Grigorian is LOCKED IN 🔒 Can the Armenian striker claim the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship against Superbon in their rematch on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58? 🏆”

This will be the second time Marat Grigorian has faced Superbon under the ONE Championship banner, the first coming at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary event ONE X in March 2022.

Superbon and Marat Grigorian chase redemption at ONE Friday Fights 58

In their first encounter, Superbon earned a unanimous decision victory over Marat Grigorian. It was the Thai’s third straight win at the time, though he would come up short in his next bout, suffering a brutal second-round knockout to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January 2023.

Grigorian also came up short in his clash with ‘Chinga’ at ONE Fight Night 13 in August.

With both fighters carrying losses against the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, both Superbon and Grigorian are determined to earn a shot at redeeming themselves on martial arts’ biggest global stage.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world on Friday, April 5.