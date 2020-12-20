Watch: Marcin Tybura finishes former NFL star Greg Hardy with ground and pound at UFC Vegas 17

Marcin Tybura defeats Greg Hardy in the second round to secure his fourth straight win in the UFC heavyweight division. The bout happened in the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 17.

The Polish MMA veteran survived a challenging first-round where Hardy was dominant, to claim his victory via TKO. Tybura (20-6) is now eyeing a position in the top 15 in the UFC heavyweight rankings.

After surviving a rocky first round, @MarcinTybura takes it to the mat for a TKO finish in the second 💥 pic.twitter.com/3ZTZFtkTrf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 20, 2020

After the fight, Tybura made an unusual callout to boxers Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder.

"In the last three times I called somebody [in the UFC] that didn't happen, so I'm waiting for whatever the UFC brings me, but you know, based on what Greg Hardy said before the fight, I should fight Joshua, Wilder, or Fury right now."

Hardy played in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys before joining the UFC in 2018. Since then, he has achieved seven wins and has been defeated three times.

This was Hardy's third time in the octagon in 2020. He defeated Maurice Greene and Yorgan de Castro before losing his year's invincibility tonight. The former NFL player had a tough fight against Alexander Volkov in November 2019, which was his last loss.

Marcin Tybura's resurgence in the UFC

Marcin Tybura has a winning streak of four fights after defeating Greg Hardy in UFC Vegas 17. But before that, he suffered four losses in five bouts, including three knockouts.

The setback period seems to be over now, but the 35-year-old has had to use his experience to remain calm and recompose himself to return to winning form.

With three unanimous decision wins in a row before tonight's knockout, it looks like Tybura is consolidating his way back to the top of the heavyweight division.