Watch: Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan looks away in shock as Raoni Barcelos gets taken down by Trevin Jones at UFC Vegas 61

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were in attendance at UFC Vegas 61. The closed-door event was headlined by a women's strawweight clash between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan.

The co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms took to Instagram to post a picture of himself and his wife along with Dern backstage.

While Zuckerberg thoroughly enjoyed the fights, which were evident from his reactions, Chan had a hard time dealing with the violence. Bantamweight fighters Raoni Barcelos and Trevin Jones battled it out for three rounds in a high-paced fight on the main card.

During the final round of the fight, Barcelos pressured Jones against the octagon with a barrage of punches. The American, however, secured a body lock in an attempt to slow down Barcelos. After Barcelos attempted a spinning elbow, Jones ducked down to secure a takedown.

The sequence drew quite a reaction from Priscilla Chan, who was caught on camera looking away in shock.

Watch Priscilla Chan look away in shock as Raoni Barcelos gets taken down by Trevin Jones:

Fans react to Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan having a hard time dealing with violence at UFC Vegas 61

It was reported and confirmed ahead of UFC Vegas 61 that the event will be closed to the media and fans. While UFC president Dana White claimed that he wanted to give the media a well-deserved day off, the MMA community started speculating on the actual reason for the decision.

Mackenzie Dern, who headlined the event alongside Yan Xiaonan, claimed that Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event for his friends and family. The rumors were dismissed by White later via a tweet.

However, Zuckerberg was in attendance alongside his wife Chan at the event.

MMA fans were amused by Chan's reaction to previously mentioned exchange and hopped on to the comments section with hilarious replies. @kaiesha_brown wrote:

"This is realest thing she’s seen in awhile."

Another fan claimed that Priscilla Chan was clueless about the sport when she agreed to attend the event live:

"She clearly had no idea what UFC was when she agreed to come along."

Yet another fan reacted:

