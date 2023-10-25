WATCH: Martin Nguyen ethers Eduard Folayang in historic double world title win

Martin Nguyen’s latest throwback reel in the cage just confirms all suspicions - the former double world champion is back in the running for another epic season of fights.

Although a fight announcement has not been revealed yet, the Vietnamese-Australian superstar remains prepared for his next possible fighting camp.

ONE Championship has teased his return to the MMA cage soon with a thrilling throwback clip of the former ONE featherweight MMA world champion. The video shows when he destroyed Eduard Folayang, the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion, in a historic double-world title win.

The promotion commemorated Nguyen’s early triumphs with the caption on Instagram that read:

“🎞️ From The Archives 🎞️ Martin Nguyen became the first two-division World Champion in ONE history with this SENSATIONAL performance against Eduard Folayang! 👑🔥 @martinnguyenmma.”

Martin Nguyen has since taken to Instagram to respond to the viral clip above with the following expression:

martinnguyenmma: 👏🔥 soon 👹👹

As the former “OG” of the featherweight and lightweight division, Martin Nguyen is pumped to make a triumphant comeback on the world stage.

After bouncing between wins and losses over the last few years, Nguyen found his footing again with a much-needed victory over Leonardo Casotti at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video. The one-sided victory demonstrated that Nguyen still possesses that fire he once had when he held two world titles simultaneously.

Fortunately for him, the win secured another contract with the promotion, which means he could potentially face top featherweight MMA contender Garry Tonon in his rise to a ONE Championship world title.