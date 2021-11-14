Watch: Max Holloway celebrates victory with family after barnburner against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night

After his thrilling victory over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 197, Max Holloway rushed to his son and his fiancee, who were both seated octagon side, embraced them and celebrated the hard-earned decision win.

Holloway fought Rodriguez in the main event of the Fight Night card which took place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas.

The fight turned out to be a back-and-forth barnburner between two of the best featherweights on the planet. Holloway and Rodriguez battled their hearts out for twenty-five minutes inside the octagon, resulting in a fight that will likely be remembered for years to come.

In a sport where violence is present in abundance, Holloway produced a heartwarming moment by going over to his fiancee Alessa Quizon and his son Rush to celebrate the win.

Check out the moment in the video below:

With the win over Rodriguez, Max Holloway is once again the top-contender in the featherweight division and finds himself in pole position to fight for the title next. Holloway has already fought reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski twice previously, but ended up falling short on both occasions.

Max Holloway in pole position to fight Alexander Volkanovski next

Despite losing to Volkanovski twice, Max Holloway is likely to get a third crack at the champ because he's proven he's still the best possible challenger by beating a host of top-contenders. At a post-fight press conference following UFC Fight Night 197, Dana White said the title fight is likely next for 'Blessed'.

“It’s one of those things – it was razor thin, (Holloway) just comes in and puts on a performance like this. This is just a guy that Volkanovski’s going to have to just him out of the way and do it again,” White said.

White also addressed the speculation of Max Holloway being considered as the next opponent for Conor McGregor's imminent UFC return next year. The UFC supremo said McGregor is currently injured and it doesn't make sense to talk about his next fight right now.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Conor’s not even – Conor’s still hurt. To even talk about Conor is silly,” White said.

Edited by C. Naik