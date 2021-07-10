Watch: Max Holloway hilariously uses 'Conor McGregor logic' to prove why he is the best boxer in the UFC

Max Holloway has hilariously used ‘Conor McGregor logic’ to prove why he is the best boxer in the UFC.

In the buildup to UFC 264, Conor McGregor spoke to ESPN and put forth a hypothesis regarding MMA competition that’s drawn interesting reactions from fighters and fans alike.

McGregor stated that he only counts knockouts as wins and losses in MMA. ‘The Notorious’ star said:

“My record in mixed martial arts competition is 19 wins and one loss. I only count knockouts. Dustin’s record is 13 wins, two losses. The only thing that’s final in this business is a knockout. All the other sh**, the decisions, the taps, all that sh** means nothing to me. I’m coming to take a man’s head off.”

On that note, during the UFC 264 Weigh-in Show, former UFC fighter Din Thomas suggested that Max Holloway is quite big for his current weight class (featherweight) and asked whether Holloway would be interested in facing lightweight stars Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor in a rematch. Holloway responded to this by stating:

“Ah, you know, going off of Conor’s logic, you know – If we’re going off of Conor’s logic, only knockouts count as wins and losses. They both knocked out each other. I fought both of them. They didn’t even knock me down. So, at the end of the day, I’m the best boxer in the UFC. They can come see me.” (*Video courtesy: UFC; h/t Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Max Holloway is likely to face Yair Rodriguez later this year

Max Holloway (left); Yair Rodriguez (right)

Max Holloway was booked to face Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight bout at UFC Vegas 31 on July 17th. However, Holloway had to withdraw from the Rodriguez fight due to injury issues.

The consensus in the MMA community is that the UFC is likely to reschedule this matchup for a future date. The fight is expected to come to fruition later this year.

The July 17 bout between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez has been canceled, sources confirm. Holloway withdrew due to an undisclosed injury. Current hope is to reschedule but nothing has been decided yet, I’m told. First reported by @CCLegaspi. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 17, 2021

UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to clash in their trilogy matchup. McGregor will face Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 264 later tonight.

