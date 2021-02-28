Watch: Max Holloway roasts TimTheTatman on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast

Max Holloway has achieved everything there is in the realm of mixed martial arts, and the former UFC champion is on the cusp of attaining success in the streaming world as well.

'Blessed' is also an online streamer who largely plays 'Warzone' on Facebook. The platform that Holloway used previously was Twitch, but the 29-year-old recently turned his attention to Facebook. That said, Holloway is still cordial with some of the most popular Twitch streamers, including Timothy John Betar, also known as TimTheTatman.

During Max Holloway's appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Blessed "accidentally" encountered a slip of tongue, and referred to TimTheTatman as 'TimTheFatman'.

You can watch the video below:

No way UFC star @BlessedMMA roasted @timthetatman like this in front of Joe Rogan 🤣



"TimtheFATman" 💀 pic.twitter.com/tS6SUQF9i7 — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) February 27, 2021

While reacting to Holloway's friendly banter, TimTheTatman was left in awe. He said:

"Is this actually on Joe Rogan’s podcast? Did he (Max Holloway) actually just call me ‘TimTheFatman’ in front of Joe Rogan?... what a weird timeline where I’m getting mentioned by Max Holloway to Joe Rogan on his podcast as TimTheFatman," said TimTheTatman during his live stream.

Holloway is well known for his exploits in the octagon, but he is now certainly looking forward to being the best of both worlds - MMA and online streaming.

What's next for Max Holloway in the UFC?

Advertisement

Max Holloway last fought Calvin Kattar in January 2021. Blessed put on a performance of a lifetime against Kattar as he surpassed his own record of landing the most number of significant strikes in a UFC fight.

Holloway is currently ranked No. 1 in the division, and it appears as though he is likely to challenge the winner of the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega fight, which is set to take place at UFC 260 on March 27.

However, the Hawaii-based fighter has not closed the doors on potentially challenging Conor McGregor in the future.

"I am not out here to kick him out when he is down. I think so that fight with me and Conor McGregor is on a very short list with the UFC, and if he is to win that fight, I think it would be a little bit different, little greater... We got nothing but time, he ain't going nowhere, I ain't going nowhere. Let's build the man back up. I will keep doing my thing, and he's doing his thing," said Holloway on BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub.