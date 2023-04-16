WATCH: Max Holloway shows utter class urging Kansas City fans to not boo Arnold Allen 

Max Holloway got back to winning ways in resounding fashion at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen. He went up against Arnold Allen for five grueling rounds in the main event before securing a unanimous decision victory.

Both fighters put on incredible performances, with Allen demonstrating why he is one of the top-ranked contenders in the featherweight division, but it was the former champ who prevailed and showed greater skill in navigating Allen's onslaughts and countering smartly.

However, the onlooking Kansas City audience did not share the same reception for both main event fighters in the post-fight octagon interviews. Max Holloway made sure to address that towards the end of his interview as he called on the crowd to cheer for Arnold Allen and not boo the "fricking beast of a man."

'Blessed' said:

“Kansas, Kansas! Hey, Kansas! Hey, I love you guys! I love everybody! But please guys, when this man, this fricking beast of a man right here takes the mic, please do not boo the man. Let’s cheer for him! He’s a warrior, takes two to dance and we did it.”

Holloway's entreaties were well-received as the crowd burst into cheers for Allen.

The two fighters also had a wholesome interaction backstage as they showed appreciation to each other and shared a few lighthearted moments.

Alexander Volkanovski and other UFC fighters react to Max Holloway's win against Arnold Allen

The main event showdown between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen received widespread praise on social media. Many UFC fighters congratulated Holloway on his win and lauded both performances.

Chief among them was featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who took to Twitter and wrote:

"Max showing great fight IQ and experience. High level fight…well done lads. #UFCKansasCity"

Welterweights Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad also had good things to say about Max Holloway's win.

"Max took that IMO…. He is masterful out there. Totally in his element. born for it. #UFCKansasCity"

"Blessed is back!!"

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori made sure to show love to Arnold Allen after his painfully close loss and reassured him that he would be back after suffering his first ever loss in the UFC octagon since his debut in 2015.

"Hell of a fight! @Arnoldbfa keep your head up! You’ll be back #UFCKansasCity"

