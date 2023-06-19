WATCH: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ‘taps out’ flyweight submission grappling champ Mikey Musumeci

When it comes to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, there aren’t many people on the planet that are better than Mikey Musumeci.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is one of the very best competitors in the world with a long list of accolades to prove it.

On top of that, he is a perfectionist when it comes to BJJ, regularly spending the majority of his time on the mats to make sure that he is constantly improving and evolving in some way.

As a big fan of all things combat sports, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has long been an admirer and a participant of Jiu-Jitsu.

With the sport producing an endless pursuit of knowledge and improvement, it’s no surprise that it has the potential to engage even the smartest minds.

In a recent video posted on his Instagram profile, Zuckerberg put on his rash guard and mixed it up with one of the best no gi grapplers on the planet and a world title holder in ONE, receiving some training from ‘Darth Rigatoni’ himself.

With Mikey Musumeci showing him some submission transitions and helping to break them down, the two then engaged in some striking to round off the video.

Check it out for yourself below:

“Great learning from jiu jitsu legend @mikeymusumeci... and starting to prepare for our MMA debuts 😉"

Musumeci has long hinted at a potential MMA transition at some point in his career, having previously trained in Muay Thai when he was younger.

Poll : 0 votes