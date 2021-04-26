Watch: Michael Bisping does hilarious impression of Nate Diaz while discussing Jorge Masvidal's next opponent

Michael Bisping recently enacted his best version of Nate Diaz while discussing Jorge Masvidal's future on BT Sport's UFC 261 review show.

The former middleweight champion got to act like the younger Diaz brother when the panelists began discussing possible future opponents for 'Gamebred'. Panelist Nick Peet suggested the idea of pairing up the returning Nick Diaz with Jorge Masvidal in a fight for the ceremonial BMF title.

Michael Bisping's response to the idea received resounding laughter from both panelists. Michael Bisping wondered what Nick Diaz's younger brother, Nate Diaz, would think about the matchup. This came while considering the fact that Jorge Masvidal won the BMF title by beating Nate Diaz via TKO (injury).

Bisping said:

"Yes, but if I'm Nate Diaz, I'm sayin', 'Listen, man. You can't go out there and fight my battles for me, okay? You can't...' How embarrassing is that, for Nate Diaz?! If you go out, Jorge beats you up, so then your big brother steps in. It's like [imitating Nate Diaz again], 'We're not at school, Nick! Okay?! Let me fight my own battles, for crying out loud!' He [Nate Diaz] would never live it down."

Michael Bisping's imitation of Nate Diaz's patented style of conversation was pretty close, if not bang on.

Michael Bisping believes Jorge Masvidal's championship dreams are no longer achievable

Jorge Masvidal has been in the professional fighting game for a long time now. The welterweight started his pro career back in 2003. He is now 36-years-old. The fact that Jorge Masvidal is pushing 40 is what makes Bisping believe that his championship days are now behind him. Michael Bisping said:

"I think those days now, those dreams of being a champion? That's gone. That's not gonna happen. He's 36-years-old, and he has lost two title fights in a row. However, the man has had an esteemed career, he has earned a lot of money, and he's got thousands, if not millions, of loyal fans all over the world, and he's not over yet... The guy can be the main event on any fight night, he can be a co-main event on pay-per-views, the guy's star is not going to fade. However, the dreams of being world champion have probably now come to an end."

What is next for Nate Diaz?

Not just Nick Diaz, but Nate Diaz will also mark his return to the UFC Octagon this year.

The Stockton Slugger will face Leon Edwards in the co-main event of UFC 262 on May 15 2021 at the fully-packed Toyota Center arena in Houston, Texas.

