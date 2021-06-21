Watch: Michael Bisping hilariously crashes the 'weird' interaction between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera

Michael Bisping hilariously crashed the ‘weird’ interaction between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera. The aforesaid interaction took place backstage at UFC Vegas 29.

Marlon Vera had just fought Davey Grant in a thrilling back-and-forth three-round bantamweight bout at the event. Vera defeated Grant via unanimous decision, and their amazing performances earned them ‘Fight of the Night’ honors.

In the aftermath of his win at the event, Marlon Vera got into a conversation with Dominick Cruz backstage. A former UFC bantamweight champion, Cruz is one of the top-tier bantamweights whom Vera has expressed interest in fighting.

Cruz also works as a UFC commentator and analyst. The legendary UFC bantamweight mainstay was a part of the commentary team for the UFC Vegas 29 fight card. Accompanying Cruz on the commentary team were Jon Anik and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping.

During Dominick Cruz’s backstage interaction with Marlon Vera, in what appears to be a dressing room, Michael Bisping happened to walk into the room. Cruz was seemingly changing in the dressing room and didn’t have his pants on when Bisping entered the room.

Marlon Vera was right next to Dominick Cruz at the time and the duo were having a conversation when Michael Bisping walked in. Bisping then proceeded to lightheartedly jibe at Cruz.

Michael Bisping stated: “Whoa!”

As featured in the video, Dominick Cruz said the following to Marlon Vera: “Yeah, I really don’t like you, but I don’t have my pants on. So, I’m not worried about this.”

Marlon Vera burst into laughter when Michael Bisping entered the room. Bisping proceeded to say: “It’s very weird. What’s going on here? What’s going on? Sorry guys. Did I interrupt you? I’m sorry. It’s fine! It’s fine. You (Dominick Cruz) are getting more and more naked by the second. Stop undressing. Marlon (Vera), great fight. Davey (Grant), I love you too, buddy. I love you, Davey. Dominick, you’re a ****. Buh-bye.” (*Video courtesy: UFC on BT Sport via Michael Bisping; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Michael Bisping recorded this interaction and indicated that it was rather odd. Bisping jested that Dominick Cruz was continually undressing and ought to stop doing so.

Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz engaged in their usual commentary banter at the event that featured Marlon Vera’s most recent fight

Marlon Vera (left); Davey Grant (right)

Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz have long been well-known for their wittiness. Bisping and Cruz have time and again been praised for their gift of gab and are heralded amongst the greatest talkers in the MMA community.

Considering that, it isn’t all too surprising to see Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz engage in friendly banter with one another while providing their commentary at UFC events. Another example of this banter can be seen in the tweet put forth by ESPN MMA below:

Michael Bisping’s last MMA fight took place in 2017, and ‘The Count’ announced his retirement from the sport of MMA in 2018. Meanwhile, Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera are still active MMA competitors in the UFC.

Dominick Cruz is ranked number nine whereas Marlon Vera is ranked number fifteen in the UFC bantamweight rankings.

