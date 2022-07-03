Watch: Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier get into heated exchange at UFC 276, Jiri Prochazka looks on confused

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier were both in attendance at UFC 276 watching on, with neither of their next fights booked yet. The two lightweights appear to have gotten into an altercation at the T-Mobile Arena.

Gilbert Burns had the best view of the two going at it and tweeted a video of the same. Dustin Poirier seems uncharacteristically livid with expletives flying in the half-minute video. While it's difficult to discern what exactly was being said between the two, Poirier can be heard saying:

"I'm going to f**k you up. You are a fake motherf****r."

'The Diamond' repeated the last phrase, "you're a fake motherf****r," several times, and one can only wonder what Michael Chandler must have done to provoke the usually calm Poirier to this extent. It is uncertain why the two lightweight contenders felt the need to clash on the sidelines.

After their brief exchange, the two were separated by on-site security, preventing the situation from getting physical.

Watch the video uploaded by Gilbert Burns on Twitter:

Newly crowned light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka was seen looking on. Freshly shaved and back from his home country, Prochazka's face is a picture of confusion. The Czech native is known for believing and following the Bushido code of Japanese Samurai warriors, so it's understandable he'd possibly feel out of place in such an altercation.

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier have their sights set on each other

This is not the first time the two have targeted each other. Both lightweights have traded multiple hostile comments in the recent past.

Michael Chandler previously expressed his disinterest in a matchup with Dustin Poirier over his lack of 'drawing power'. Poirier tweeted out about Chandler not mentioning him as a potential opponent:

The Diamond @DustinPoirier A lot of names being said by Iron Michelangelo but I'm not hearing mine. Respectfully A lot of names being said by Iron Michelangelo but I'm not hearing mine. Respectfully

Chandler hit back with disdain at the former lightweight champion:

"I guess he’s the No. 2 guy [in the lightweight rankings] now, but he’s just kind of stayed at No. 2 and I don’t know how active he’s going to be. I did see him tweet that I was saying everyone else’s name but his as if I didn’t want to fight him because of technical reasons or what not, but it’s more like I forgot about him."

This drew out the ire of Poirier, who said on The MMA Hour:

"“You think the guy [Chandler] forgot about me? The route to the title shot? I’m number one. Bro, I’m not that guy to pick on people and do this and stuff like that, but if we go to the numbers which don’t lie, you were supporting cast in the last pay-per-view you fought on.”

After their latest spat, it seems increasingly likely that their vendetta could take centrestage at a UFC event very soon.

